Watch Sturgill Simpson’s Guitar-Smashing Performance of “Call to Arms” on “Saturday Night Live”

Sturgill Simpson continued his momentum-generating 2016—one that saw him drop a Billboard No. 1 album and earn two Grammy nominations—by performing as the first musical guest on Saturday Night Live in 2017.

After opening his SNL gig with a brassy performance of “Keep It Between the Lines,” Sturgill capped his stint with a guitar-smashing rendition of “Call to Arms,” the final track on his 2016 album, A Sailor’s Guide to the Universe.

Check out both performances below.

 

Sturgill will gear up for the Grammys on February 12, where A Sailor’s Guide to Earth is nominated for Album of the Year and Country Album of the Year.

Who Is Sturgill Simpson?

If you don’t know by now, tune in to Saturday Night Live on Jan. 14 for a taste of what the Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter brings to the table.

Birthday Badonkadonk

Happy birthday to Trace Adkins. The bear-sized baritone was born in Springhill, La., on Jan. 13, 1962.

