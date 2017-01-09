Vote for Who Wore It Best: Carrie Underwood or This Cake From Williams Sonoma?

The ruffled pink Iris Serban-designed gown that Carrie Underwood wore as a presenter at last night’s Golden Globes apparently ruffled a few feathers, as evidenced by Carrie being named to E! News’ Worst Dressed List.

But what do their so-called “experts” know? Almost everyone I’ve talked to loves pink frosting, which begs the question: Who Wore It Best—Carrie or this delicious Pink Rose Chocolate Cake from Williams Sonoma?

Keep in mind the cake retails for $39.95, which I’m guessing is much cheaper than a dress from Iris Serban. Nevertheless, vote with your heart . . . or your stomach.

