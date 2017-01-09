Houston Rodeo Announces Star-Studded 2017 Lineup, Including Willie Nelson, Alan Jackson, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Sam Hunt, FGL, ZBB, Dierks Bentley, Chris Stapleton & More

Running from March 7–26—yes, 20 days—Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is one of the largest rodeo and livestock exhibitions in the world. Rodeo Houston features a carnival, a bar-b-que contest, 10K race and some of the best live entertainment in the country. The event pulled in almost 2.5 million attendees during last year’s festivities and more than 1.3 million showed up just for the concerts.
And why wouldn’t they? Country music dominates the week’s lineup at NRG Park, and this year is no exception with a star-studded cast that includes Alan Jackson, Chris Stapleton, Old Dominion, Aaron Watson, Sam Hunt, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan, Willie Nelson, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Young, Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley, Zac Brown Band and more. Outside the country genre, you can look forward to Alicia Keys, Meghan Trainor, Fifth Harmony, Blink 182, ZZ Top and more.
Tickets for the event go on sale Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. CT.
2017 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Lineup
March 7: Aaron Watson
March 8: Old Dominion
March 9: Chris Stapleton
March 10: Alicia Keys
March 11: Alan Jackson
March 12: The Chainsmokers
March 13: Sam Hunt
March 14: Meghan Trainor
March 15: Thomas Rhett
March 16: Luke Bryan
March 17: Fifth Harmony
March 18: Willie Nelson
March 19: Banda el Recodo and Siggno
March 20: Florida Georgia Line
March 21: ZZ Top
March 22: Chris Young
March 23: Blink 182
March 24: Dierks Bentley
March 25: Brad Paisley
March 26: Zac Brown Band