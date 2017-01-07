Golden Girl

Tune in tonight (Jan. 8) to the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards where Carrie Underwood will be presenting two awards—Best Original Score and Best Original Song. The Golden Globes air on NBC, 8-11 p.m. ET from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills and will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

Carrie joins an elite list of presenters including Ben Affleck, Casey Affleck, Kristen Bell, Annette Benning, Pierce Brosnan, Naomi Campbell, Jessica Chastain, Leonardo DiCaprio, Gal Gadot, Hugh Grant, John Hamm, Chris Hemsworth, Felicity Jones, John Legend, Ryan Reynolds, Sting, Emma Stone, Vince Vaughn, Carl Weathers, Kristen Wig, and many more.