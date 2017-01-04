Kelsea Ballerini and Maddie & Tae Named to Forbes’ Annual 30 Under 30 Music List

On Jan. 3, Forbes released its annual 30 Under 30 Music list, a group of musical go-getters that includes singers, songwriters, managers and entrepreneurs who are revolutionizing the biz—all under the age of 30. The cross-genre list included a talented trio of 20-somethings from the country music world, namely Kelsea Ballerini, 23, and Maddie & Tae’s Maddie Marlow, 21, and Tae Dye, 21.

To select the list, Forbes enlisted the help of singer/songwriter Halsey, singer/songwriter/dancer Jason Derulo and manager Anthony Saleh, and here is what they had to say about Kelsea, Maddie and Tae.

screen-shot-2017-01-04-at-8-28-31-amscreen-shot-2017-01-04-at-8-29-35-am

photos by Jason Simanek

