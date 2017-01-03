VOTE: Who Is the Next Country Couple to Get Engaged?

The end of 2016 saw a flurry of engagements in the country music world, and we couldn’t help but think that there will be more to follow in the coming year.

In the past two weeks, four country couples have gotten engaged—Kacey Musgraves to Ruston Kelly, Kelsea Ballerini to Morgan Evans, William Michael Morgan to Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne and Sam Hunt to Hannah Lee Fowler.

But who’s next? It doesn’t matter if they’ve been dating a few months or a few years, engagements can come out of nowhere—after all, when you know, you know.

NCD compiled a list of eight country couples who could be next to make the big announcement, and we want your help in voting on who you think will take the next step in their relationship and get engaged.