Watch Keith Urban (and a Dancing Nicole Kidman) Ring In the New Year With a Medley of Songs by Merle Haggard, Prince, George Michael & More

Watch Keith Urban (and a Dancing Nicole Kidman) Ring In the New Year With a Medley of Songs by Merle Haggard, Prince, George Michael & More

by  | 

Keith Urban celebrated New Year’s Eve with a free performance in Nashville on Dec. 31.

Before the guitar dropped (yes, Nashville drops a guitar—eat your heart out NYC), Keith performed a medley of hits in tribute to artists who died in 2016, including George Michael’s “Careless Whisper,” Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” Glenn Frey of the Eagles’ “Take It Easy,” David Bowie’s “Heroes,” Merle Haggard’s “Mamma Tried” and Prince’s “Purple Rain.”

Check out the performance below, which includes a dancing cameo by Keith’s wife, Nicole Kidman.

 

Daily Dose

Nash Bash

Nash Bash

Season 5 of Nashville will premiere on CMT on Thursday, Jan. 5, at 9 p.m. ET. Streaming service Hulu will have the episode available the following day.

Six Shooters

Six Shooters

Happy sixth anniversary to Kellie Pickler and her songwriting husband Kyle Jacobs. The happy couple was married on Jan. 1, 2011, in the Caribbean.

Interviews

Further Reading