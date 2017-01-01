Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne and William Michael Morgan Are Engaged

Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne and William Michael Morgan Are Engaged

by  | 

Congratulations are in order for Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne and William Michael Morgan. The couple announced their engagement Friday (Dec. 30) via Twitter.

Jennifer and William’s announcement comes on the heels of both Kacey Musgraves  and Kelsea Ballerini’s engagements revealed to all on Christmas Day.

“Its you and me…Forever @wmmorgan,” Jennifer captioned a photo showing off her ring with her hand on top of his.

That’s definitely a great way to ring in the new year. Congratulations to the happy couple.

Photo by Laura Farr/AdMedia

Daily Dose

Rockin’ Rhett

Rockin’ Rhett

Ring in the New Year with Thomas Rhett as he’s slated to appear on ABC’s annual Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest.

New Year With Blake

New Year With Blake

Blake Shelton will help ring in the New Year on Dec. 31 with a performance on NBC’s New Year’s Eve With Carson Daly live from NYC’s Times Square at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Interviews

Further Reading