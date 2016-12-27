Chris Janson Talks Finding True Love, “Holdin’ Her” Success & New Music in 2017

Chris Janson Talks Finding True Love, “Holdin’ Her” Success & New Music in 2017

by  | 

Jim talks with Chris Janson about loving being a family man, finding true love with his wife of 8 years, having a great year in 2016—co-wrote Tim McGraw’s “How I’ll Always Be,” joined Luke Bryan on his Farm Tour and has another Top 25 hit with “Holdin’ Her”—and heading back into the studio to begin working on his new album.

Show Participants

  • Chris Janson
  • Jim Casey, NCD managing editor

Show Links & Notes

Chris Janson (left) and NCD managing editor Jim Casey
Chris Janson (left) and NCD managing editor Jim Casey

The Writers Room, Ep. 50, 10 minutes
photos by Jason Simanek

Daily Dose

Rockin’ Rhett

Rockin’ Rhett

Ring in the New Year with Thomas Rhett as he’s slated to appear on ABC’s annual Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest.

New Year With Blake

New Year With Blake

Blake Shelton will help ring in the New Year on Dec. 31 with a performance on NBC’s New Year’s Eve With Carson Daly live from NYC’s Times Square at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Interviews

Further Reading