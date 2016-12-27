Chris Janson Talks Finding True Love, “Holdin’ Her” Success & New Music in 2017

Jim talks with Chris Janson about loving being a family man, finding true love with his wife of 8 years, having a great year in 2016—co-wrote Tim McGraw’s “How I’ll Always Be,” joined Luke Bryan on his Farm Tour and has another Top 25 hit with “Holdin’ Her”—and heading back into the studio to begin working on his new album.

Show Participants

Chris Janson

Jim Casey, NCD managing editor

Show Links & Notes