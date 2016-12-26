Year In Review: The 15 Top Videos of 2016

Year In Review: The 15 Top Videos of 2016

by  | 

It’s time to rewind and take a look back at the 15 Top Videos from 2016. Enjoy!

15. “You Look Like I Need a Drink” – Justin Moore

Director: Shane Drake

14. “Wanna Be That Song” – Brett Eldredge

Director: Dustin Riker

13. “’80s Mercedes” – Maren Morris

Director: Alon Isocianu

12. “Head Over Boots” – Jon Pardi

Director: Jim Wright

11. Wasted Time” – Keith Urban

Director: John Urbano

10. “Somewhere On a Beach” – Dierks Bentley

Director: Wes Edwards

9. “Brace for Impact” – Sturgill Simpson

Director: Matt Mahurin

8. “Humble and Kind” – Tim McGraw

Director: Wes Edwards

7. “Unlove You” – Jennifer Nettles

Director: Trey Fanjoy

6. “Better Man” – Little Big Town

Directors: Becky Fluke and Reid Long

5. “Peter Pan” – Kelsea Ballerini

Director: Kristen Barlowe

4. “Mayday” – Cam

Director: Daniel Carberry

3. “Vice” – Miranda Lambert

Director: Trey Fanjoy

2. “Star of the Show” – Thomas Rhett

Director: TK McKamy

1. “Forever Country” – Various Artists

Director: Joseph Kahn

Daily Dose

Rockin’ Rhett

Rockin’ Rhett

Ring in the New Year with Thomas Rhett as he’s slated to appear on ABC’s annual Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest.

New Year With Blake

New Year With Blake

Blake Shelton will help ring in the New Year on Dec. 31 with a performance on NBC’s New Year’s Eve With Carson Daly live from NYC’s Times Square at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Interviews

Further Reading