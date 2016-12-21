Kenny Chesney to Appear in New Movie in Theaters on Jan. 8

Kenny Chesney to Appear in New Movie in Theaters on Jan. 8

by  | 

Self-professed football junkie Kenny Chesney will put his knowledge of the gridiron to use in a new documentary about legendary football coach Bobby Bowden, the winningest coach in college football history.

The Bowden Dynasty: A Story of Faith, Family and Football will explore the life and career of Bobby, who led Florida State to two National Championships in 1994 and 2000. The all-star cast includes Kenny, Burt Reynolds, Deion Sanders, Nick Saban, Jimmy Johnson and more.

The feature documentary will appear in select theaters nationwide only on Sunday, Jan. 8.

“Bobby was a bigger-than-life figure to me,” says Kenny in the film’s teaser, which you can watch below.

Daily Dose

Holiday Fun

Holiday Fun

Get a double dose of Miranda Lambert and Trace Adkins on CBS’ 18th annual A Home for the Holidays television special at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 24.

 

New Year With Blake

New Year With Blake

Blake Shelton will help ring in the New Year on Dec. 31 with a performance on NBC’s New Year’s Eve With Carson Daly live from NYC’s Times Square at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Interviews

Further Reading