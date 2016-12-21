Kane Brown Answers 6 Random Christmas Questions

Kane Brown released his self-titled debut album on Dec. 2 and is in the middle of his own headlining Ain’t No Stopping Us Now Tour, but that won’t prevent the newcomer from spending some quality time with family during the holidays. But before he heads home, NCD wanted to get the 411 on Kane’s Christmas spirit.

Christmas, Christmas time is near, time for toys and time for cheer...and time for Kane Brown to share some of his holiday spirit by answering our 6 Random Christmas Questions.

Who’s your favorite reindeer?

I guess Rudolph. That’s the only one I can remember.

Best Christmas present you ever received?

I’ll say my PlayStation—the one when PlayStation first came out.

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer or Frosty the Snow Man?

I’m going to go with Frosty since I already said Rudolph.

Favorite Christmas Movie?

Home Alone.

How old were you when you stopped believing in Santa?

I was probably 6 or 7.

Judging only by this past year, are you on Santa’s naughty or nice list?

I haven’t had any time to be naughty, so I’d say I’m on the nice list.

Kane’s Ain’t No Stopping Us Now Tour picks up on Dec. 29 in Cleveland at the House of Blues.

Dec. 29 / Cleveland / House of Blues

Jan. 5 / Riverside, Calif. / Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Jan. 6 / Los Angeles / The Belasco Theater

Jan. 11 / San Diego / House of Blues

Jan. 12 / Las Vegas / House of Blues

Jan. 13 / Salt Lake City / The Depot

Jan. 14 / Denver / Summit Music Hall

Jan. 16 / Lawrence, Ks. / The Granada

Jan. 19 / Dallas / House of Blues

Jan. 20 / San Antonio / The Aztec

Jan. 21 / Houston / House of Blues